SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a crash on US-131 near Cedar Springs Monday morning was deadly.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway north of 17 Mile Road. Michigan State Police say a car went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Police did not release any information about who was killed.

The highway was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene. It reopened around 10 a.m.