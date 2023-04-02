The scene of an early April 2, 2023, crash on US-131 south of 44th Street.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a Michigan State Police cruiser and a Wyoming Department of Public Safety fire truck were hit on US-131 early Sunday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., the Wyoming Police and Fire crews were assisting MSP with a crash on southbound US-131 south of 44th Street. While at the scene, a vehicle hit an MSP cruiser and a fire truck.

No one was hurt.

No information was released about the initial crash.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said MSP is handling the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.