Comstock Park man identified in car vs pedestrian accident

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Michigan State Police have identified the man who died in a car versus pedestrian accident Saturday evening in Alpine Township.

As previously reported by News 8, a 42-year-old man from the Walker area was crossing Alpine Ave south of Alpine Church Rd around 8:30 pm when he was hit by a moving vehicle. Police say that man is Vincent Alighire of Comstock Park, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Low light, dark clothes, and no crosswalk are believed to be factors in the accident, according to police. The driver who hit Alighire, a 66-year-old man also from Comstock Park, is fully cooperating with the police’s investigation, says MSP.

Alcohol, drugs and distracted driving with a cell phone are not believed to have played a role in the crash.