MSP celebrates opening of new facility near Grand Rapids

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials dedicated the new Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post Thursday.

The new, $150 million facility in Walker combines the Grand Rapids Post, Crime Lab and District Headquarters.

The post opened to limited use last spring due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The major benefit for both MSP and tax payers is the efficiency the post provides.

“What we have here is state of the art technology,” said Col. Joseph Gasper, the director of MSP. “Technology is something that obviously increases our efficiency and our effectiveness. With the ability to have the necessary space and not having to worry about building failures, those are all things that will allow us to improve that efficiency.”