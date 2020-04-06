MSP asks for public’s help to locate teen last seen in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Rockford.

Maya Sippel was last seen in the area of S. Main Street and E. Division Street in Rockford, police say. She left home on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say Maya has called her mother once since she disappeared. On the call, which came from a restricted phone number, Maya said she was with a 50-year-old man she met online.

Maya was last seen wearing a light gray T-shirt, a black zip-up jacket that says “Calvin College Volleyball” and white-and-black-checkered Vans shoes.

Maya is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has braces and has a scar on her left leg.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 or police at 616.866.9557.