MSP: 3 killed in fiery crash on M-6 near Wyoming

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people died when a pickup truck crashed and caught fire along M-6 south of Wyoming Saturday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on M-6 near Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township.

Michigan State Police say the Chevrolet Silverado left the right side of the road and hit an exit sign. The truck then burst into flame.

Firefighters hurried to put it out, but could not save the three people inside the truck.

The victims’ identities had not been determined as of Sunday.

While the crash remains under investigation, MSP says speed was a factor. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call MSP’s Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.