A photo from Michigan State Police of a June 16, 2023 crash on 14 Mile Road.

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

It happened on 14 Mile Road west of 14 Mile Court, troopers said.

At 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a head-on crash. A 53-year-old man from White Cloud was heading east when he went off the roadway, then overcorrected and crashed into a vehicle going west, according to MSP.

The White Cloud man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, troopers said.

MSP said the occupants of the westbound vehicle, a 36-year-old woman from Lowell and her 9-year-old daughter, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

MSP said it is currently investigating the crash and alcohol is believed to be a factor.