BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are searching for two suspects who threw pieces of concrete onto US-131, hitting two vehicles near Byron Center Monday.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday on southbound US-131 near 76th Street in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids.

Two vehicles were damaged, according to MSP. One victim told state police he witnessed the two suspects throw an object which hit and damaged his car.

MSP described the two suspects as young white males with short hair. The pair was last seen running towards nearby railroad tracks.

Troopers searched the area but were not able to find the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP’s Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.