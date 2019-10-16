MSP: 2 expected to be OK after Walker crash

A photo of a crash on westbound I-96 near the on-ramp from southbound US-131 in Walker. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Two drivers are expected to be OK after a crash in Walker.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-96 near the on-ramp from southbound US-131.

Michigan State Police says a 19-year-old Big Rapids woman lost control of her 2005 Dodge Stratus while on the ramp. She slid into the path of a 2018 Ram pickup, driven by a 44-year-old Zeeland man, according to a news release from MSP.

Troopers say the woman was extricated from her vehicle.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles. The drivers’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, MSP said.

Troopers believe speed, worn tires and wet roads were factors in the crash.