GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a man was seriously hurt in a chain-reaction crash in Gaines Township Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Michigan State Police posted that troopers were on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on westbound M-6 at East Paris Avenue.

Troopers said the chain-reaction crash happened as traffic was slowing down. It was not immediately clear what caused the slowdown.

A 24-year-old East Lansing man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to MSP.

Troopers advised drivers to seek an alternate route, as traffic was moving slowly along the shoulder.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact MSP at 616.866.4411.