MSP: One dies in US-131 crash with parked car

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was thrown from his car as it rolled several times after striking an unoccupied car that was parked on the shoulder of the highway, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened southbound on US-131 near 32nd street around 1 a.m.

The moving car involved in the crash was driven by a 45-year-old man from Wyoming. When the car rolled after the crash, the driver was thrown from the car. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An official with the Michigan Department of Transportation says the highway was reopened around 4 a.m.