GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died Friday after a crash on M-6, troopers say.

It happened on M-6 near Kalamazoo Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.

A vehicle was heading west on M-6 when it went between the median and the eastbound lanes multiple times, troopers say. The vehicle hit the median wall and flipped into the median.

The driver died on scene, according to MSP. The driver’s name was not released Friday.

Michigan State Police on the scene of a crash on M-6 near Kalamazoo Avenue on Nov. 17, 2023.

Troopers were on scene Friday afternoon, and the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound M-6 were shut down in the area as of about 4:25 p.m. MSP advised drivers to take an alternate route.