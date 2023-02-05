KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Eastern Avenue SE near Alexander Street SE. When the vehicle took off, troopers told other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Later in the morning, deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the driver took off. The vehicle then crashed at Ridgebook Avenue SE north of 60th Street SE.

The driver ran off and was taken into custody.

The chase and crash remain under investigation.