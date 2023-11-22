GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A moving company in metro Grand Rapids is collecting donations of used furniture to hand out to people in need this holiday season.

Two Men and a Truck is taking donations of gently used furniture and appliances for its second annual Give Back Event.

You can drop off donations through Dec. 13 during regular business hours at the Two Men and a Truck office at 284 Dodge Court, Suite 104, off of West River Drive in Comstock Park.

An inventory of what’s available will be listed on the event’s Facebook page. On Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, those who need something can go to the office between 8 a.m. and noon. They can take what they need (with a limit of one item per family) for free and can work with Two Men and a Truck to arrange delivery if necessary.

The company said it expects to have about 11,000 pounds worth of furniture available.