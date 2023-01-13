WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening today.

Black Pigeon Studios moved from the Market Street area downtown to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. This new location is three times larger than the original space, coming in at about 6,000 square feet.

Owners say the decision to expand was made in response to the growing film industry and the goal of “bridging the gap” between Hollywood and Michigan.

Grand Rapids native Josh Sikkema said the work that they’re doing is also helping the next generation.

“The resources that I had are not the resources we created. So, now to have something and see the new generation come through, to see that change, is really remarkable,” he said. “Working with the kids, getting them on set and also having a space that’s accessible for professionals is something that I dreamed of,” said Sikkema.

Black Pigeon Studios employs over 40 interns.