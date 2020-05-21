Motorcyclist killed in Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a Wyoming crash.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of S. Division Avenue near Walter Street SE.
Investigators say a 50-year-old Wyoming man was riding northbound on Division Avenue in his motorcycle when he struck another vehicle.
The motorcyclist was thrown into the southbound lanes and hit by a different vehicle. He died at the scene, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.
Officers say excessive speeding by the motorcyclist appears to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.