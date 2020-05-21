Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Motorcyclist killed in Wyoming crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Wyoming police department of public safety 032014_1520522752236.jpg.jpg

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a Wyoming crash.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of S. Division Avenue near Walter Street SE.

Investigators say a 50-year-old Wyoming man was riding northbound on Division Avenue in his motorcycle when he struck another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was thrown into the southbound lanes and hit by a different vehicle. He died at the scene, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Officers say excessive speeding by the motorcyclist appears to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 