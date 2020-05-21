Motorcyclist killed in Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a Wyoming crash.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of S. Division Avenue near Walter Street SE.

Investigators say a 50-year-old Wyoming man was riding northbound on Division Avenue in his motorcycle when he struck another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was thrown into the southbound lanes and hit by a different vehicle. He died at the scene, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Officers say excessive speeding by the motorcyclist appears to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.