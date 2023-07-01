WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in Wyoming.

Just after 2 a.m., officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of S. Division Avenue and 52nd Street after receiving reports about a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

Responding officers found a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was on-scene and spoke with investigators, the department of public safety said.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The crash remains under investigation.