Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash south of GR

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV south of Grand Rapids Friday.

It happened around 11 a.m. on 68th Street SE at Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the eastbound SUV that was turning north pulled into the path of a westbound motorcycle, causing a head-on crash.

The motorcyclist, a 71-year-old man, was killed. His name wasn’t released Friday.

There were no reports of injuries to the driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old woman.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be involved and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.