Motorcyclist killed after Gaines Township crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a motorcycle crash in Gaines Township Wednesday night, deputies said.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. on 76th Street near Hanna Lake Avenue SE.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said a motorcyclist was driving east on 76th Street when he hit an oncoming vehicle that crossed the centerline to pass a third vehicle that was going west.

Deputies said the motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man of Plainfield Township, was killed.

The driver of the car was a 19-year-old man of Kentwood, according to deputies. It’s unclear at this time if he sustained any injuries.