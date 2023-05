A motorcycle crash near Grand Rapids sent one to the hospital on May 11, 2023. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital after a crash near Grand Rapids Thursday morning, deputies said.

The crash happened around 9:37 a.m. on Cascade Road near Patterson Avenue in Grand Rapids Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. It is not clear what led up to the crash.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.