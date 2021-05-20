Motorcyclist injured in crash in Byron Center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a collision with a passenger vehicle in Byron Center Thursday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on 84th Street at Woodruff Drive, between Byron Center and Burlingame avenues.

A westbound car turned left onto Woodruff and into the path of the eastbound motorcycle, Kent County sheriff’s deputies on scene said. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old Byron Center High School student, was reported alert and stable at the scene, deputies said, but was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Both directions of 84th Street between Byron Center and Burlingame were shut down while emergency responders were on the scene.