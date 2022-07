ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Rockford Thursday, police say.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on 14 Mile Road at Northland Drive in Algoma Township. Officials say a car and a motorcycled crashed.

The motorcyclist is in stable condition, Michigan State Police told News 8.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

MSP is investigating.