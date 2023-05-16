KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a truck in Kentwood Tuesday night, police say.

The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Division Avenue between 52nd Street and 54th Street, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Officers said the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured and stayed at the scene to talk with police.

It is unknown what led up to the crash but police are investigating.