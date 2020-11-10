Motorcyclist hurt in Kent County crash

The scene of a crash on Whitneyville Avenue at 68th Street in Caledonia Township on Nov. 10, 2020.

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that sent a man to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Whitneyville Avenue and 68th Street in Caledonia Township.

A 76-year-old Kalamazoo man was attempting to turn his motorcycle when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by an 84-year-old Alto man, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the truck had the right-of-way.

It’s unclear how seriously the motorcyclist was hurt.

Deputies say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.