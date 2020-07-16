Motorcyclist hit by GRPD cruiser in rural Kent County

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a Grand Rapids police cruiser northeast of Rockford.

It happened shortly after 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Shaner Avenue in rural Courtland Township.

Michigan State Police say the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Stanton man, was getting ready to turn left onto Shaner when the back of the bike was hit by the cruiser, driven by an on-duty officer.

The motorcyclist’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, MSP said. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Grand Rapids Police Department officer driving the cruiser wasn’t hurt.

While the crash remains under investigation, troopers say neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

MSP didn’t immediately explain what task took the GRPD officer so far outside the city.