Motorcyclist faces serious injuries after crash

A 67-year-old man remains in the hospital after police said a SUV crashed into his motorcycle Friday night.

Authorities said the Alto man was traveling south on Alden Nash Avenue in Bowne Township when a 30-year-old Freeport woman pulled into his path around 7:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries following the crash. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.