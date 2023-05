WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash in Wyoming Monday, police say.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Buchanan Avenue and 39th Street. The motorcyclist hit a retaining wall, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old of Wyoming, has critical injuries.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.