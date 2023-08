ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash in Algoma Township Monday, according to dispatch.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on 13 Mile Road at Northland Drive NE, said Kent County dispatch.

The intersection was closed following the crash. It is unclear what led up to it or if there were any injuries.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more.