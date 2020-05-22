Mother withdraws plea in death of 10-month-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of a 10-month-old who died of dehydration in 2018 has withdrawn from a plea agreement.

Tatiana Fusari, 29, had initially pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of her daughter Mary Welch.

She later moved to withdraw that plea based on a new ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court. She was allowed to do so at a Friday hearing, which means her case is now set to go to trial, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Mary Welch died in August 2018 at the Cedar Springs-area home where she and her parents lived. Authorities say she was dehydrated, her parents hadn’t been feeding her and the home was not sanitary. The attorney for her father Seth Welch said he never sought medical treatment for her because of his religious beliefs.

Welch, 29, was convicted of murder and child abuse in January and earlier this week sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.