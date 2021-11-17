Mother gets life in prison for baby’s starvation death

Tatiana Fusari testifies during her trial for murder in the death of her baby daughter Mary Welch. (Oct. 12, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was convicted of murder in the death of her baby daughter near Cedar Springs three years ago will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Tatiana Fusari, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. That’s the mandatory sentence for a felony murder conviction.

In October, a jury found Fusari guilty of murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of her 10-month-old daughter Mary Welch.

Mary was found dead in her crib at her family’s Solon Township home on Aug. 2, 2018. An autopsy revealed she was malnourished and dehydrated, and authorities say she had been left alone for 17 hours before her body was found by her mother. When she died, she weighed only about a pound more than she had at birth.

Fusari pleaded no contest in 2020 to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in Mary’s death, but was allowed to withdraw that plea, deciding to take her chances before a jury. At trial, she took the stand to tell jurors that her husband abused her, which she said prevented her from protecting Mary.

In addition to the life sentence, Fusari was sentenced to a concurrent 15 to 30 years for child abuse, with credit for 1,102 days served.

Her husband Seth Welch was convicted of murder in and child abuse in January 2020 and sentenced to life in prison.