Mother found guilty of murder in baby’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cedar Springs-area woman has been found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of her baby daughter.

Tatiana Fusari, 30, was found guilty of murder and child abuse Thursday, a Kent County prosecutor told News 8.

The charges stem from the Aug. 2, 2018, death of 10-month-old Mary Welch.

An autopsy found Mary died of malnutrition and dehydration. Authorities say her parents had not been feeding her and that she was left alone for about 17 hours before her body was discovered by her mother. When she died, she weighed only about a pound more than she had had birth.

During testimony in the trial, Fusari told the jury her husband’s abusive behavior kept her from protecting her baby.

Fusari previously pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in Mary’s death, but was allowed to withdraw that plea, sending the case to trial.

Her husband, Seth Welch, was convicted in January 2020 of murder and child abuse and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fusari and Welch had four children together; Mary was the third. The fourth was born while Fusari was in jail for Mary’s murder.