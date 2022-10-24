KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.

Ondrae Soule, a parent of a freshman at East Kentwood High School, is looking for answers after she claims her daughter was given a marijuana cookie at school.

“It could’ve been something way worse,” Soule told News 8 on Monday. “Thank God she’s OK.”

It all started Thursday afternoon when Soule said her 14-year-old daughter ate an M&M cookie. She got it from her friend, who bought it from a freshman boy in school.

Soon after, her daughter started feeling nauseous and dizzy, like she was going to pass out. She then told her teacher and was sent to the school’s behavioral specialist. That’s when Soule found out what happened.

“I was emotional,” Soule said. “I didn’t know what to do … like (I was) crying.”

Her grandmother soon picked her up and took her to the hospital.

“When she got there, she said the principal had to help her up,” Soule said. “Help her use the restroom, like it was bad. She was feeling like she was going to die. It was horrible.”

Soule said doctors ran tests on her daughter and told her there was marijuana in her system.

“It was just marijuana in there, but it could’ve been something else,” Soule said. “We wouldn’t have known unless I’d done that.”

Soule’s daughter claimed she had no idea she had taken marijuana.

“It was just a cookie,” Soule said. “She just thought it was just a cookie.”

Her daughter did not get any treatment at the hospital, but she didn’t feel better until Sunday.

Soule said her daughter’s friend also ate the cookie and ended up in the hospital too.

“They are unaware of what was going on,” Soule said. “They’re innocent kids.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 on Monday it’s investigating and speaking with those involved. Deputies said at least one other child ate the cookie. They’re still trying to confirm it was in fact a marijuana edible.

Meanwhile, Kentwood Public Schools has launched its own investigation, talking with parents and students.

Superintendent Kevin Polston said in a statement to News 8, “the district has high expectations for student behavior and based upon the outcomes of the investigation, will take action in conjunction with district policies and in communication with parents.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the student could potentially face charges for the incident.

Soule said it could’ve been much worse.

“This is not just like a slap on the wrist; this is a serious matter,” Soule said. “It could’ve been something more than marijuana in there. It could’ve been fentanyl that’s going on where they’re lacing people’s stuff.”