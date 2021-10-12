Mother charged with baby’s murder says she was abused

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cedar Springs-area woman charged with murder in the 2018 death of her baby daughter took the stand at trial, describing years of abuse by her husband.

Tatiana Fusari, 30, is accused of murder and child abuse in the Aug. 2, 2018, death of 10-month-old Mary Welch. An autopsy found Mary died of malnutrition and dehydration. Authorities say her parents had not been feeding her and that she was left alone for about 17 hours before her body was discovered by her mother. When she died, she weighed only about a pound more than she had had birth.

In court Tuesday, Fusari’s attorney used questioning to portray her as a woman long abused by her husband, Seth Welch. They worked to show the jury that Fusari was hardworking and happy before she met Welch, but that he took advantage of her because she was vulnerable and didn’t have anyone close.

Fusari, a native of New York, said she moved to Grand Rapids when she was 20 to reconnect with her mother but that her mother soon kicked her out. She was studying early childhood education and development at Grand Rapids Community College and said she dreamed of starting a day care when she met Welch.

“He was charming, engaging, flirtatious. I was new, I didn’t know anybody, so it was nice to have somebody engage me,” Fusari said.

She said they went on only one date before they moved in together. After that, she said, he quickly became demanding and controlling. He would often berate her, she said.

She said they bought a farm near Cedar Springs after she became pregnant with her eldest daughter.

Welch then started cheating on her, she said. When she walked in on him during an inappropriate video call with the other woman, she said, he shoved her.

“He told me to mind my (expletive) business. He told me it was his place, his rules, he can do whatever the (expletive) he wants,” she said.

Then, she said, he raped her.

“I was struggling because this was the first time he showed any type of real aggression toward me. So I was trying to get him off and he kept smacking me repeatedly across the face,” she said.

She said she didn’t have anywhere to go because she had been isolated from her friends.

“He’d tell me I was his and I belonged to him and if I ever cheated on him that he’d kill me,” she said.

The abuse only got worse, she said. She said he pointed a gun at her head.

“He takes the AK out of the closet and he tells me to get on my knees and he puts the gun to my head,” she recounted. “And at this point I don’t know why he’s angry. I don’t know what I could’ve done this time for him to be so upset with me to put a gun to my head.”

She said she flinched and he pulled the trigger. She wasn’t hit, but the gunfire went through the wall of their eldest daughter’s room.

Testimony is ongoing.

Fusari previously pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in Mary’s death, but was allowed to withdraw that plea, sending the case to trial.

Welch was convicted in January 2020 of murder and child abuse and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fusari and Welch had four children together; Mary was the third. The fourth was born while Fusari was in jail for Mary’s murder.