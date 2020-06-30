Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The year’s first instances of West Nile virus have been detected in mosquitoes in Kent County, according to the Kent County Health Department.

The three “presumptive positive instances” were found in mosquitoes trapped in testing pools in the zip codes of 49504 and 49525.

While not human cases, the health department says the discovery is a good reminder for West Michigan residents that West Nile season has returned.

Here are some steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Apply mosquito repellent containing 10% to 35% DEET.

Wear light-colored clothes.

Stay indoors after dusk.

Remove or refresh standing water from your property, where possible.

Keep lawns and shrubs trimmed.

While most people infected with the virus notice no symptoms, about 20% experience body aches and headaches, fatigue and joint pain. More seriously, 1% will develop encephalitis or meningitis.

For more details on West Nile virus or other mosquito-related viruses, visit the Kent County Health Department’s website at https://www.accesskent.com.