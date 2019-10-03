‘More than just soccer,’ Rams game goal: Mental health

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford High School’s boys’ varsity soccer team took to the field Thursday with others in mind.

“This is more than just soccer,” said player Adam Goushaw.

The Rams used their match against West Ottawa High School to shatter the stigma surrounding mental health. Their goal: let other students know they’re not alone.

“Mental health affects all of us, me personally. And I have a bunch of guys on the team that have been affected by it. A bunch of my friends as well,” said Goushaw.

The team also raised money for the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s be nice. campaign by selling tumblers at the game.

Head coach Stuart Quackenbush says while his Rams’ goal was to raise at least $500 for be nice., the players’ actions are priceless.

“I love that my players have the strength to say, ‘We want to raise money for this not just because there’s people out there… that are hurting people, but because those people are in our locker room,’” he said.

If you or anyone you know faces mental health challenges, Quakenbush says he wants you to act because you matter and you deserve to be helped.

For people in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can always be reached at 1.800.273.8255 or online.