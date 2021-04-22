More than 1,000 without power after crash in Wyoming

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,000 customers are without power after a crash in Wyoming Thursday morning.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that a car crashed into a power pole at 54th Street and US-131.

Traffic lights are out in the area. Drivers should treat intersections with a malfunctioning traffic signal as a four-way stop.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows that 1,026 customers are without power. It’s estimated that power will be restored by 12 p.m. Thursday.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links