More than 1,000 without power after crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,000 customers are without power after a crash in Wyoming Thursday morning.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that a car crashed into a power pole at 54th Street and US-131.

Traffic lights are out in the area. Drivers should treat intersections with a malfunctioning traffic signal as a four-way stop.

HEADS UP: Crash in Wyoming along 54th street. Car vs power pole, power out in the area including traffic lights. Second crash as a result at 54th St and Division. pic.twitter.com/xuK0WqXp1t — Tom Hillen (@traffictom8) April 22, 2021

The Consumers Energy outage map shows that 1,026 customers are without power. It’s estimated that power will be restored by 12 p.m. Thursday.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.