More possible cellphone store break-ins in metro GR

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police responded to yet another string of possible break-ins in metro Grand Rapids overnight.

Two cellphone stores along Division Avenue S in Kentwood and Wyoming were targeted this time: The AT&T Store north of 44th Street SE and the Metro by T-Mobile between 28th and 32nd streets.

The glass front door was smashed in at the AT&T and glass was seen broken in front of the Metro by T-Mobile store.

Police are trying to figure out if anything was stolen.

Similar crimes have been happening all summer. Shops along 28th Street and Alpine Avenue have been popular targets, with car dealerships bearing the brunt of the thefts. The thieves smash their way in — sometimes using a vehicle to ram through a garage door — grab the keys to cars on the lot and then take off. Stolen cars from dealerships have then been used in joyrides or in other smash-and-grabs.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580, Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.