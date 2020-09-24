More possible cellphone store break-ins in Kent County

The front door shattered of the Boost Mobile on 36th Street in Wyoming Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities responded to yet another string of possible break-ins at cellphone stores in metro Grand Rapids.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that at least four stores were targeted this targeted this time:

T-Mobile near the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and 44th Street SW in Grandville.

T-Mobile near the intersection 44th Street SW and Ivanrest Avenue SW in Grandville.

Boost Mobile near the intersection of 44th Street SW and Burlingame Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Boost Mobile near the intersection of 36th Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW in Wyoming.

A Kent County sheriff’s deputy at the Boost Mobile on 36th Street said they are trying to figure out if anything was stolen from the stores. He added there may be additional stores that were broken into overnight.

Similar crimes have been happening all year. Shops along 28th Street and Alpine Avenue have been popular targets, with car dealerships bearing the brunt of the thefts. The thieves smash their way in — sometimes using a vehicle to ram through a garage door — grab the keys to cars on the lot and then take off. Stolen cars from dealerships have then been used in joyrides or in other smash-and-grabs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.