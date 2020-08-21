More break-ins, this time at Alpine Ave. auto shops

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police responded to yet another string of overnight break-ins in metro Grand Rapids early Friday.

Three auto shops along Alpine Avenue NW in Walker were hit this time: The Goodyear south of 3 Mile Road, the Midas farther south down the street and the Russ & Ron’s Auto Service another block south.

All three had the glass front doors smashed in.

Similar crimes have been happening all summer. Just last week, Kent County sheriff’s deputies arrested three people for break-ins a little farther north on Alpine Avenue.

Shops along 28th Street have also be popular targets, with car dealerships bearing the brunt of the thefts. The thieves smash their way in — sometimes using a vehicle to ram through a garage door — grab the keys to cars on the lot and then take off. Stolen cars from dealerships have then been used in joyrides or in other break-ins.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told News 8 last week that detectives are still investigating which break-ins are connected. She said authorities have had a hard time putting a stop to them because of a combination of the sheer volume in cases and the methodical nature of investigations.

She added the suspects are mostly teens.