Mom who ran over son outside school gets jail

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 04:13 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother who ran over her 9-year-old son outside his school in Plainfield Township will avoid prison.

A judge Thursday sentenced Tiffany Kosakowski to 30 days in jail and 5 years of probation for reckless driving causing serious injury.

Kosakowski pleaded guilty to the charge in February. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a charge of second-degree child abuse.

Kosakowski ran over her son on Dec. 11 near Chandler Woods Charter Academy. Investigators said video and witness accounts show the boy was hanging from the passenger side front-door handle, then lost his grip and was run over by the rear tire of the SUV. 

The boy sustained skull fractures, bleeding on the brain and broken bones.

Children's Protective Services later took steps to terminate Kosakowski's parental rights to the boy and his twin sister. 

The judge is allowing Kosakowski to serve her jail time on weekends.

