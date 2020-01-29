Mom pleads in 10-month-old daughter’s death

An Aug. 3, 2018 mug shot of Tatiana Fusari from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother accused in the starvation death of her 10-month-old daughter has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse.

As part of a plea agreement, Tatiana Fusari will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Last week, a jury found Seth Welch, her husband and the baby’s father, guilty of child abuse and murder by failing to feed the child. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Their daughter, Mary was born at 6 pounds and 14-ounces. She was 8 pounds when she died on Aug. 2, 2018, which is 1 pound and 2 ounces more than when she was born 10 months earlier.