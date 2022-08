A crash involving a mobile on I-96 near M-6 on Aug. 24, 2022. (Courtesy Kristina Bennett)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-96 near M-6 was closed on Wednesday due to a crash involving a mobile home.

Photos of the crash show damage to the mobile home.

A crash involving a mobile on I-96 near M-6 on Aug. 24, 2022. (Courtesy Kristina Bennett)

Eastbound I-96 was closed at M-6 around 4:20 p.m. and was reopened around 8:25, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It’s not yet known if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved.