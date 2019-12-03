Police: Homicide investigation after man goes missing

App users: Watch the press conference streaming live at 4 p.m.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss a homicide investigation involving a Kentwood man who was reported missing.

David Isner Jr. was last seen Wednesday. Friends told News 8 his car was found Thursday parked in front of a Kentwood church.

Sources confirm to News 8 that a current law enforcement scene at Pinegate Mobile Village off S. Division Avenue south of 76th Street in Byron Township is connected to the investigation.

The press conference is being held by the Kentwood Police Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities have yet not provided any further details about what happened.

