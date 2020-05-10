Kent Co. deputies search for missing teen

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who has a diminished mental capacity according to authorities.

Jonathan Michael Waters was last seen at midnight Sunday morning near Knapps Street NE and East Beltline Avenue NE in Grand Rapids Township. Deputies said he is 5’8” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last wearing a dark Nike shirt and dark Adidas pants.

Waters has a diminished mental capacity, mental illness, and is off his medications, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Jonathan Waters whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6357.