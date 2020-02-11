Minor injuries when child hit by car north of Rockford

The scene at Algoma Estates where a child was struck by a vehicle, sustaining minor injuries, on Feb. 11, 2020.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A young child was left with minor injuries after being hit by a car north of Rockford Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Gemini Street and Galaxy Drive NE at the Algoma Estates mobile home park, which is off 13 Mile Road west of Northland Drive.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the kindergarten-age child, who was with several other kids while waiting for the bus, ran out into the road in front of a car. Authorities say the driver, who was just accelerating after stopping at a sign, was not at fault.

The child wasn’t seriously hurt, but went to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.