Minor injuries in chain-reaction crash on I-96

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized with minor injuries following a chain-reaction crash on I-96 south of Lowell Friday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Alden Nash Avenue.

Michigan State Police said the situation started with a semi-truck rollover. While emergency responders were on the scene, traffic stopped. A second semi failed to stop and rear-ended a vehicle. That caused a chain reaction involving three additional passenger cars.

One driver was taken to the hospital and another was treated at the scene.

The two other drivers and the semi driver weren’t hurt.

MSP reminded drivers to keep an eye out for slowing traffic and to keep plenty of space between vehicles.