GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two students were stabbed in separate fights at the East Kentwood Freshman Campus last week, authorities say.

The first fight happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says two boys, ages 14 and 15, got in a fight, at which point one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

Then around 8:30 a.m., two girls, also 14 and 15, got in a fight and one stabbed the other in the leg with a pair of scissors.

Injuries in both cases were minor, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to students’ homes later to investigate. The boy involved in the first stabbing was taken into custody. The case involving the girls was being handled in juvenile court.