EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids police say officers were assaulted by a person having a mental health crisis at a business Monday.

Officers were called to a shop in Gaslight Village shortly after 3 p.m. Monday on a report of domestic violence situation. The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety says that when officers got there, they found a person wearing a gray wig and carrying two plastic swords focusing on one worker.

The officers said it looked like the person was in a mental health crisis. They say they restrained the person and tried to de-escalate the situation but the person assaulted them.

They secured the person, who was then taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officers sustained minor injuries.