WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Wyoming Tuesday, but police say her injuries are not serious.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 36th Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW.

Wyoming police say a woman in her 60s was crossing the road when she was hit. She was not in the crosswalk.

Her injuries are considered minor, police said.