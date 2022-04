ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There were minor injuries after a crash near Rockford Sunday.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Northland Drive NE in Algoma Township. A driver ran a red light, Michigan State Police told News 8.

The driver hit another car, Kent County Dispatch said. All injuries in the crash were minor and treated at the scene.

Northland Drive was closed for about an hour because of the crash, but it has since reopened.